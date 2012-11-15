Reelz Developing Another Kennedys Miniseries
ReelzChannel, which gained attention last year for airing
the miniseries The Kennedys is
developing another project about the famous American family.
The network has entered into a co-development agreement with
Muse Entertainment Enterprises to produce a miniseries based on J. Randy
Taraborrelli's bestselling book After
Camelot, which traces the Kennedy family from 1968 to present day.
Muse, which also collaborated with Reelz for The Kennedys, will handle the production
and international distribution with Keri Selig of Intuition Productions serving
as executive producer.
Reelz picked up The
Kennedys in 2011 after History dropped the controversial project; it went
on to earn the network 10 Emmy nominations including one win for Barry Pepper's
portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy.
