Reelz Developing Another Kennedys Miniseries

ReelzChannel, which gained attention last year for airing

the miniseries The Kennedys is

developing another project about the famous American family.

The network has entered into a co-development agreement with

Muse Entertainment Enterprises to produce a miniseries based on J. Randy

Taraborrelli's bestselling book After

Camelot, which traces the Kennedy family from 1968 to present day.

Muse, which also collaborated with Reelz for The Kennedys, will handle the production

and international distribution with Keri Selig of Intuition Productions serving

as executive producer.

Reelz picked up The

Kennedys in 2011 after History dropped the controversial project; it went

on to earn the network 10 Emmy nominations including one win for Barry Pepper's

portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy.