‘Reef Break’ Top Show in June for Ad Viewability

The top TV show for ad viewability in June was Reef Break, according to new data from TVision.

Viewability is defined the opportunity to view commercials during a programming because someone was in the room while the ads were playing.

Reef Break, on ABC was the top show on broadcast with an 88.1% viewability score.

The next three top shows on broadcast were all on CBS: NCIS, Life in Pieces and Elementary. No. 5 for the month was Masters of Illusion on the CW.

On cable, the top show for ad viewability was Ancient Aliens, which racked up an 88% viewability score.

The next three highest scoring shows on cable all appeared on HGTV: Island Life, Lakefront Bargain Hunt and Beach Hunters. USA’s Chrisley Knows Best rounded out the top five.

TVision also ranks TV commercials by Creative Attention Score, which measure how well an ad captures viewer attention--which means the viewer is looking at the screen--compared to other ads in the same pod.

The top ad featured McDonald’s and Uber Eats. Other top scoring ads were for the Ram 1500 truck, Walgreens, Mr. Clean Clean Freak and Pedigree.

The top ad among women was for Wayfair. The top ad for men was for Progressive insurance