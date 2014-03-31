Redier Linsk Named Executive VP at Telepictures

Telepictures has tapped Donna Redier Linsk as its new executive VP, business operations and programming, the company announced Monday. Redier Linsk will serve as the company’s top business executive, overseeing all finance, business, legal affairs, production, operations, administrative and current-programming matters related to Telepictures’ original television and digital programming. She will report to Mike Darnell, president, unscripted and alternative television, Warner Bros.

Redier Linsk most recently served as COO, FremantleMedia North America, where she oversaw finance, production, legal and business affairs for the company’s entertainment programming.

“I feel incredibly lucky that Donna has decided to join the Telepictures team,” Darnell said. “She has been a trusted advisor to me for many years, and I could not be more excited to have her here.”

Prior to her time at FremantleMedia, Redier Linsk served as senior VP, business affairs and alternative production at Fox Broadcasting Company, where Darnell worked for 18 years before joining Telepictures in 2013. Previous stints for Redier Linsk also include Fox Television Studios.