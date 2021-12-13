Redbox Free Streaming Channels Get Carriage on LG Smart TVs

Redbox said it made a deal to five of its free ad-supported streaming TV channels carried on the LG Channels platform on LG smart TVs.

Redbox Free Movies channel is already on LG Channels, Redbox said. Also coming to LG Channels are Redbox War and Westerns, Redbox Holiday, Redbox Rewind and Redbox Romance.

Also: Redbox Gets More Movies To Stream from WarnerMedia, Sony

“Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox on Demand. “From westerns to holiday favorites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”

Redbox, known for its in-story DVD rental kiosks has been pivoting to streaming, setting up free channels and, soon, subscription channels.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, providing users with a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, kids, and more. LG Channels and a channel guide are available on 2016 TVs and newer and in 14 countries. ■