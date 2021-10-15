Redbox Adds Curiosity Content to AVOD and Streaming TV Services

Redbox, making the transition to streaming from its kiosk-based DVD rental business, said it reached an agreement to distribute Curiosity Inc factual content on Redbox’s ad supported VOD and free ad supported streaming services.

Redbox said it also agreed to promote Curiosity’s subscription streaming service, Curiosity Stream, and that Curiosity Stream will be offered when Redbox launches SVOD channels in its streaming app in 2022.

“Our customers will appreciate the high-quality content delivered by Curiosity Stream and we’re excited to work with them to grow their viewership through distribution of their service on the Redbox app,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox.

“We are thrilled to partner with Redbox as they continue to expand their video streaming offerings,” said Brandon Fong, senior VP of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is ideally positioned to deliver affordable, high value entertainment to Redbox customers who want to know more about the world around them.”