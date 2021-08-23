Curiosity Strikes Carriage Deal With FuboTV
By Mike Farrell
Multi-year agreement includes linear Curiosity Channel and Curiosity Stream VOD service in U.S. and Canada
Curiosity Inc,, the fact-based streaming service pioneered by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, said Monday that it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with fuboTV for its linear Curiosity Channel and its Curiosity Stream VOD service in the U.S. and Canada.
The linear channel will be available to U.S. subscribers of fuboTV’s Extra package, which includes about 40 channels. The Curiosity Channel offers an extensive range of titles, including many in 4K, that focus on nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel and space exploration.
“We are delighted to be part of the fuboTV family and contribute to their customer-centric OTT streaming service,” Curiosity’s SVP of partnerships and distribution Brandon Fong said in a press release. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is well positioned to amplify fuboTV's value proposition to cord cutters and consumers who want to know more about the world around them."
The fuboTV deal comes shortly after Curiosity said it reached about 20 million customers in Q2, an increase of 4 million subscribers. In July, the company said it reached a broad pact with German production company Spiegel TV, which is expected to expand its reach in German-speaking Europe.
“The addition of Curiosity’s programming, which is renowned for its incredible quality and superior production, will appeal to fuboTV subscribers of all ages,” fuboTV SVP content, strategy and acquisition Ben Grad said in a press release.“Delivering an unsurpassed content experience has been a focus for fuboTV since we first launched 4K streams three years ago. Curiosity’s content portfolio, which includes thousands of premium non-fiction titles, is a perfect fit.”
Hendricks launched CuriosityStream about six years ago as a streaming service focused on fact-based programming. Earlier this month Curiosity rebranded as Curiosity Inc. Curiosity Stream is still the flagship global SVOD service, available in 175 countries (but now two words instead of one); while Curiosity Channel is a linear service available via select services in the US, India, Sweden, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and others. Curiosity Studios oversees the original films, shows and series, including the Emmy-nominated series Secrets of the Solar System, as well as Doug to the Rescue; Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall; and Engineering the Future. In May the company made its first acquisition, purchasing One Day University, https://www.onedayu.com/ a service that provides lectures and talks from top professors.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.