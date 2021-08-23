Curiosity Strikes Carriage Deal With FuboTV

Curiosity Inc,, the fact-based streaming service pioneered by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, said Monday that it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with fuboTV for its linear Curiosity Channel and its Curiosity Stream VOD service in the U.S. and Canada.

The linear channel will be available to U.S. subscribers of fuboTV’s Extra package, which includes about 40 channels. The Curiosity Channel offers an extensive range of titles, including many in 4K, that focus on nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel and space exploration.

“We are delighted to be part of the fuboTV family and contribute to their customer-centric OTT streaming service,” Curiosity’s SVP of partnerships and distribution Brandon Fong said in a press release. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is well positioned to amplify fuboTV's value proposition to cord cutters and consumers who want to know more about the world around them."

The fuboTV deal comes shortly after Curiosity said it reached about 20 million customers in Q2, an increase of 4 million subscribers. In July, the company said it reached a broad pact with German production company Spiegel TV, which is expected to expand its reach in German-speaking Europe.

“The addition of Curiosity’s programming, which is renowned for its incredible quality and superior production, will appeal to fuboTV subscribers of all ages,” fuboTV SVP content, strategy and acquisition Ben Grad said in a press release.“Delivering an unsurpassed content experience has been a focus for fuboTV since we first launched 4K streams three years ago. Curiosity’s content portfolio, which includes thousands of premium non-fiction titles, is a perfect fit.”