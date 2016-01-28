Red Arrow Entertainment Group Acquires Orion

Global media giant Red Arrow Entertainment Group has acquired a majority stake in Orion Entertainment. Founded in 2000, Denver-based Orion is a producer of non-scripted TV and branded entertainment. Orion has produced shows for HGTV, Discovery and History, among others.

Orion Entertainment will continue to be led by founder Chris Dorsey. The company will change its name this year to Dorsey Pictures LLC.

Terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Orion’s shows include Tiny House Big Living and Living Big Sky for HGTV and Building Alaska and Treehouse Guys for DIY. Orion has also worked with top brands on branded entertainment.

“Chris and his wife Amy along with minority partner Larry Sletten have built a terrific business and we couldn't be more pleased about the chance to partner,” said Jan Frouman, CEO of Red Arrow. “They are not only uniquely positioned to deliver access to a vibrant target audience, but will also provide us with essential branded entertainment know-how. Through this we enter into a new business area. We are thrilled to call them our partners."

Part of ProSiebenSat.1 Group, Red Arrow companies in the U.S. include Kinetic Content, Fabrik Entertainment, and Left/Right Productions as well as digital media company Ripple Entertainment.

“Red Arrow provides the perfect strategic partner for Orion and their reputation for focusing on high quality content, no matter the platform, is in perfect alignment with our own company goals and directives,” said Dorsey. “Having a partner like Red Arrow only enhances our ability to continue providing the highest quality programming to our long-time entertainment partners.”

Earlier in the week, ProSiebenSat.1 Group announced it is rebranding its Collective Digital Studio to Studio71.