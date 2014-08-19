'Rectify' Renewed by SundanceTV

SundanceTV said it has ordered a third season of Rectify, two days ahead of its second-season finale. The drama, about a man released from prison after nearly two decades on death row on the basis of DNA evidence and his struggles to re-adapt to life in his small Southern town, is the AMC Networks outlet's first wholly owned original scripted series. The network announced the renewal on the show's Twitter account.

