Record Tune-In for 'I Love Jenni' Season Debut on mun2

mun2's I Love Jenni, the reality series built around the late Latin music icon Jenni Rivera and her family (see photo), delivered a record-high audience for a series episode on the network with its third-season premiere on Sunday night.

According to the Telemundo Media (NBCUniversal) cable network, the show totaled 366,000 viewers, including 215,000 adults in the 18-49 age bracket and 120,000 adults ages 18-34, according to Nielsen. It was the highest audience delivery ever for a premiere on mun2 across all demos, and ranked #1 in its 9 p.m. Sunday time period, beating Galavision and Discovery en Español, the network said. It also scored the network's largest female tune-in with 189,000 adult women.

Compared to its second season Sunday-night premiere (March 4, 2012, at 9 p.m.), the initial airing of the season three episode "Top Of Her Game" was up 326% in total viewers (vs. 86,000), up 233% with adults 18-34 (vs. 36,000) and up +277% with adults 18-49 (vs. 57,000). mun2.tv also tripled its unique visitors to the site during the series premiere: the episode is available on the site today.

