Record Three Million Watch Super Bowl Streams
The live-streaming coverage of Super Bowl XLVII on
CBSSports.com, NFL.com and NFL Mobile from Verizon set a number of viewing
records for a U.S. sporting event.
Online, the live stream attracted three million unique
viewers to the Super Bowl XLVII video player, up 43% from Super Bowl XLVI,
which was the first time the game had been streamed in its entirety.
The game also was the most social telecast ever, according
to third-party research firms BlueFin, SocialGuide and Trendrr.
Trendrr tracked more than 52.5 million social comments
throughout the day, more than three times the numbers tracked for 2012's Grammy
Awards and Super Bowl XLVI, the previous top events.
"Our live stream of Super Bowl XLVII not only set online
viewership and social-media records but set the standard for a second-screen
sports experience," said Jim Lanzone, president of CBS Interactive, in a
statement. "Our goal was to create an environment that would serve as the
perfect complement to CBS Sports' coverage of the game. We're extremely proud
of this historic experience."
Viewers also generated nearly 10 million live video streams,
up more than 100% from last year. On average, each viewer watched 38 minutes.
Overall a record 114.4 million minutes were streamed, up 46%
over last year's game.
Sunday, Feb. 3, also marked the largest recorded audience in
CBSSports.com's history.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.