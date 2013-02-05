Record Three Million Watch Super Bowl Streams

The live-streaming coverage of Super Bowl XLVII on

CBSSports.com, NFL.com and NFL Mobile from Verizon set a number of viewing

records for a U.S. sporting event.

Online, the live stream attracted three million unique

viewers to the Super Bowl XLVII video player, up 43% from Super Bowl XLVI,

which was the first time the game had been streamed in its entirety.

The game also was the most social telecast ever, according

to third-party research firms BlueFin, SocialGuide and Trendrr.

Trendrr tracked more than 52.5 million social comments

throughout the day, more than three times the numbers tracked for 2012's Grammy

Awards and Super Bowl XLVI, the previous top events.

"Our live stream of Super Bowl XLVII not only set online

viewership and social-media records but set the standard for a second-screen

sports experience," said Jim Lanzone, president of CBS Interactive, in a

statement. "Our goal was to create an environment that would serve as the

perfect complement to CBS Sports' coverage of the game. We're extremely proud

of this historic experience."

Viewers also generated nearly 10 million live video streams,

up more than 100% from last year. On average, each viewer watched 38 minutes.

Overall a record 114.4 million minutes were streamed, up 46%

over last year's game.

Sunday, Feb. 3, also marked the largest recorded audience in

CBSSports.com's history.