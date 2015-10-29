Record 14 Million Watch Debate on CNBC

The Republican presidential debate on CNBC last night averaged 14 million viewers, including 3.9 million in the 25-54 demo, and 3.4 million in 18-49. The ratings represent the most watched telecast in CNBC history.

Moderated by CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, Becky Quick and John Harwood, the debate was held at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were among the participants.

The debate was up against the World Series on Fox, among other programming options.