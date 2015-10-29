Record 14 Million Watch Debate on CNBC
The Republican presidential debate on CNBC last night averaged 14 million viewers, including 3.9 million in the 25-54 demo, and 3.4 million in 18-49. The ratings represent the most watched telecast in CNBC history.
Moderated by CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, Becky Quick and John Harwood, the debate was held at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were among the participants.
The debate was up against the World Series on Fox, among other programming options.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.