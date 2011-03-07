Recast ‘Law& Order: L.A.' Returns April 11
NBC freshman
drama Law & Order: Los Angeles
will return to the schedule with a two-hour premiere on Monday, April 11 at 9
p.m. before settling into its regular timeslot Mondays at 10 p.m. on April 18.
The series
returns from hiatus after undergoing a creative overhaul, including the
departure of three cast members to create more airtime for series stars Alfred
Molina and Terrence Howard. Molina returns in a new role, as Detective Ricardo
Morales, and L&O alum Alana de la
Garza also joins the new cast.
"We are
pleased to welcome Law & Order: Los
Angeles back to NBC's regular lineup," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob
Greenblatt. "Dick Wolf and his team have made some exciting creative
changes and we can't wait to re-introduce the show to audiences."
L&O: Los Angeles averaged a 2.5 adults 18-49 rating and 9 million
viewers earlier this season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.