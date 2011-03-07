Recast ‘Law& Order: L.A.' Returns April 11

NBC freshman

drama Law & Order: Los Angeles

will return to the schedule with a two-hour premiere on Monday, April 11 at 9

p.m. before settling into its regular timeslot Mondays at 10 p.m. on April 18.

The series

returns from hiatus after undergoing a creative overhaul, including the

departure of three cast members to create more airtime for series stars Alfred

Molina and Terrence Howard. Molina returns in a new role, as Detective Ricardo

Morales, and L&O alum Alana de la

Garza also joins the new cast.

"We are

pleased to welcome Law & Order: Los

Angeles back to NBC's regular lineup," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob

Greenblatt. "Dick Wolf and his team have made some exciting creative

changes and we can't wait to re-introduce the show to audiences."

L&O: Los Angeles averaged a 2.5 adults 18-49 rating and 9 million

viewers earlier this season.