Reba McEntire to Host Country Music Awards on CBS

Reba McEntire will host the 53rdAcademy of Country Music Awards, which airs live April 15 on CBS. The event happens at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. It represents McEntire’s fifteenth time hosting the Country Music Awards.

Chris Stapleton leads the nominee list with eight nominations in five categories, including his first for Entertainer of the Year. Stapleton is also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Thomas Rhett has six nominations and Keith Urban has five.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards is dedicated to honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. The show is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.