Realscreen: Korson Strikes TruTV Development Deal

TruTV has struck a development deal with Richard Korson, formerly head of Jon Stewart's Busboy Productions.

True to his roots, Korson will be developing young-adult targeted comedy programming for the channel, including as companions to sports programming, most notably truTV's upcoming coverage of March Madness, the Division I NCAA basketball tournament.

The deal was announced in association with the Realscreen Summit in Washington, where truTV and a host of other channels are kicking the tires on shows and concepts from reality TV producers.

Korson headed Busboy from 2005 to 2011, where he oversaw The Daily Show and development of The Colbert Report.

Just last week, truTV named Lesley Goldman as VP of development and original programming, reporting to Marissa Ronca, senior VP of development and original programming. "We are extremely fortunate that truTV will be able to benefit from Rich's experience, insight and great relationships in the comedy world," said Ronca of the Korson deal. "We look forward to working with Rich as we continue to hone truTV's programming to attract our targeted viewers."

The network was rebranded from Court TV in 2008 as it morphed from its roots covering trials to a channel that bills itself as offering "a wildly entertaining look at the real world through outrageous characters, unpredictable situations and irreverent storytelling."