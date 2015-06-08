Reality Check

Related: Reality TV Walks Tricky Tightrope

Though reality TV will remain a key part of the TV landscape, the genre has seen better days. New hits are in short supply and scripted shows are dominating the ratings chart.

The Voice is the only reality show to rank in the top 10 of the highest-rated primetime series since the start of the 2014-15 broadcast season, according to a Ratings Intelligence analysis of Nielsen data.

However, Talking Dead, Big Brother, America’s Got Talent,The Bachelor, Survivor, and American Idol manage to crack the top 25.

Fourteen of the top 50 entertainment shows are reality series. The highest-rated freshman is NBC’s I Can Do That at 50, which benefits from a Voice lead in and is only a few episodes into its run.

Following The Voice, the highest-rated reality unscripted shows are Talking Dead, America’s Got Talent, The Bachelor, Survivor, American Idol, Dancing with The Stars, The Apprentice and American Ninja Warrior.

Outside of American Ninja Warrior, which is only a few episodes into its run, each broadcast reality program is down from the previous season.

The 10 highest-rated unscripted cable programs are Talking Dead, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Gold Rush, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop, Alaskan Bush People, Love & Hip Hop live after party, Deadliest Catch, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Naked and Afraid.

Cable offers a little more optimistic view with Talking Dead, Gold Rush, Alaskan Bush People and Naked and Afraid up from the season before.

Ratings supplied by a Ratings Intelligence analysis of Nielsen data.