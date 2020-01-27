‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’ to Salute Kobe Bryant

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel returns Jan. 28 on HBO, and will salute Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel marks 25 years on the air in April.

Real Sports “revisits two longform pieces on Bryant that bookended his prolific career: A 2000 feature reported by James Brown when Kobe was in his fourth season and a 2016 profile from correspondent Andrea Kremer as Bryant was bringing the curtain down on his NBA career and transitioning to new endeavors in entertainment, sports and business,” said HBO.

Segments in the season premiere include “The Reconstruction Games”, on the nuclear meltdown that followed the earthquake and tsunami in Japan nine years ago; how the nation is preparing to host the Olympics this summer; and a one-on-one with Fox reporter Erin Andrews conducted by Soledad O’Brien.

Real Sports premiered in April 1995. The new season will be number 26.

The show’s executive producers are Peter Nelson, Rick Bernstein and Joe Perskie.