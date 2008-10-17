The Real Sarah Palin to Appear on SNL Saturday

It was inevitable. Now it's (almost) official. Sarah Palin, the Governor of Alaska is likely to appear on Saturday Night Live this week, according to reports.

Representatives for the show would not confirm the reports.

Tina Fey, Palin's doppelganger and a former cast member, has become a fixture on SNL since Palin stumbled onto the national stage in a series of awkward interviews with the media.

Palin recently told reporters that she would welcome the opportunity to meet Fey.

"I love her, she's a hoot and she's so talented," Palin said, according to the AP. "It would be fun to meet her, imitate her and keep on giving her new material."

Fey, however, told reporters backstage at last month's Emmy Awards: “I want to be done playing this lady Nov. 5. So if anybody can help me be done playing this lady Nov. 5, that would be good for me.”

She doesn't exactly sound like a Palin supporter. In a more recent interview with TV Guide, she was more diplomatic, sort of.

"We're gonna take it week by week," Fey said referring to being pressed back into service on SNL. "If she wins," Fey continued. "I'm done. I can't do that for four years. And by 'I'm done,' I mean I'm leaving Earth."

Palin's SNL appearance, if it happens, may be the first of multiple entertainment show cameos, if Sen. John McCain's promise to David Letterman can be taken at face value.

Appearing on CBS' Late Show on Thursday night, McCain told Letterman that he would get Palin to come on the show.