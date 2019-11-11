‘Real Housewives’ Tops for Ad Viewability in October

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dallas has the highest ad viewability score of any show on TV during October, according to new data from TVision.

The top three shows on broadcast were all freshman with CBS’s The Unicorn, the CW’s Nancy Drew and NBC’s Perfect Harmony topping the standings. Rounding out broadcast’s top five were Young Sheldon on CBS and The Conners on ABC.

Ad viewability means that someone was in the room with the opportunity to see the commercials during the program.

The other top scoring cable shows were America Says on Game Show Network, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team on CMT, House Hunters on HGTV and Talking Dead on AMC.

The top ad for the month was “Dog Tested: Honk" for the Subaru Forester, with a 111.2 Creative Attention Score, TVision said.

The Creative Attention score measure how well an ad breaks through the clutter of ads consumers see.

The top brand for ad viewability were Vusa Alto, Facebook Watch, Subaru, Hidden Valley and Soda Stream.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7uAB94aRrQ[/embed]