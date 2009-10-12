'Real Housewives’ Sold in More Than 60% of U.S.

Next fall broadcast syndication will get "real". Bravo’s breakout hit franchise The Real Housewives has been sold in more than 60% of the country and is set to launch on broadcast stations in fall 2010.

The series’ Monday-Friday off-net syndication debut has been sold by NBCU Domestic Television Distribution to local stations owned by NBC Local Media and Hearst Television, as first reported by B&C, as well as station groups like CBS, LIN, Local TV, Media General, Post-Newsweek, Raycom and Sinclair.

“The Real Housewives franchise has all of the characteristics of a daytime hit: strong characters, terrific storytelling and escapism,” said NBCU Domestic Television Distribution President Barry Wallach. “The series has become a national phenomenon, gaining in popularity each season and scoring huge local ratings on Bravo.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County debuted in 2006. That show and subsequent spin-offs have been a powerhouse for NBCU’s Bravo. This summer, The Real Housewives of Atlanta was No. 1 in its timeslot Thursday nights against all cable programming for adults and women 18-49. The show is currently averaging 1.6 million W18-49 per episode, according to Nielsen.