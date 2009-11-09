‘Real Housewives' Producers Shopping Real Househusbands-esque Series

Evolution Media, the production company behind Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County, is shopping a male focused reality series in a similar vein.

Princess Banton-Lofters, who cast The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is producing and casting the project.

The project, currently called Boys Club: ATL and will be also set in Atlanta.

"We'd obviously admired from afar what Princess did with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and when she approached us with this idea, it was a slam dunk" said Evolution President Douglas Ross. "Men's lives are as dramatic and interesting as their female counterparts.'"

In addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County, Evolution produces TruTV's Ocean Force and was the company behind the inaugural seasons of NBC's Fear Factor and CBS' Big Brother.

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment represents the company.