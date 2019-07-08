‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Back on Bravo Aug. 6

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County starts on Bravo Aug. 6. Returning for the new season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Vicki Gunvalson, who Bravo calls “the OG of the OC,” appears throughout the season.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins the Housewives cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo, with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Thomas Kelly, Brian McCarthy and Dave Rupel, along with Scott Dunlop, the executive producers. Andy Cohen exec produces as well.

The season sees Tamra in a new home and partner Eddie on the mend, Shannon down 40 pounds and juggling new suitors, Kelly reeling from accusations at the reunion and Gina opening up about heartache.

New housewife Braunwyn has seven kids and a “love shack” she visits with husband Sean.