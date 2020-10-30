‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on Bravo Dec. 6

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta starts Dec. 6 on Bravo. Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore return, and are joined by Drew Sidora, who Bravo calls “a triple threat”--actor, singer, housewife.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the cast, along with new friend LaToya Ali.

Bailey is figuring out how to throw her wedding amidst COVID obstacles. Moore’s “fairytale romance” is on the rocks, so she remodels her house. Burruss’s restaurant empire is booming and Williams lends her voice to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sidora, for her part, is “ready to make some waves and spice things up,” said Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Luke Neslage, Joye Chin, Glenda Cox, Julie “Bob” Lombardi and Anthony Sylvester the executive producers. Andy Cohen exec produces too.