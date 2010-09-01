'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Reunion Hits New Highs for Bravo

Monday night's Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special on Bravo was the highest-rated episode in the Real Housewives franchise history among all key demos.

Part one of the two-part reunion special brought in 3.9 million total viewers--a 15% increase from last week's record-setting finale--and marked the network's highest telecast of the year. Last night's episode was the second week in a row Bravo earned its highest Monday marks to date, making the net number one in its timeslot in the adults 18-49 demo.

Andy Cohen will host the second half of the reunion special next Monday, Sept. 6, in a new timeslot at 9 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the series premiere of Thintervention at 10:15 p.m. ET.