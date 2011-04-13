'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Returns May 16

Bravo announced the premiere dates for four of its summer

series Wednesday, including the return of The

Real Housewives of New Jersey. The franchise's third season kicks off on

Monday, May 16 at 9 p.m. with a 90-minute episode.

The premiere of the new music competition series Platinum

Hit follows on Monday, May 30. Jewel and

Kara DioGuardi will serve as judges to the 12 aspiring songwriters in the

series.

New docu-series Million

Dollar Decorators, a look at the lives of five high-end interior designers

in Los Angeles, will debut on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m.

Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito's new series Rocco's Dinner Party premieres

Wednesday, June 15 at 11 p.m. The competition series gives three chefs the

chance to create the perfect dinner for DiSpirito and his table of celebrity

guests.