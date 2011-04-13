'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Returns May 16
Bravo announced the premiere dates for four of its summer
series Wednesday, including the return of The
Real Housewives of New Jersey. The franchise's third season kicks off on
Monday, May 16 at 9 p.m. with a 90-minute episode.
The premiere of the new music competition series Platinum
Hit follows on Monday, May 30. Jewel and
Kara DioGuardi will serve as judges to the 12 aspiring songwriters in the
series.
New docu-series Million
Dollar Decorators, a look at the lives of five high-end interior designers
in Los Angeles, will debut on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m.
Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito's new series Rocco's Dinner Party premieres
Wednesday, June 15 at 11 p.m. The competition series gives three chefs the
chance to create the perfect dinner for DiSpirito and his table of celebrity
guests.
