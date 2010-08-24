'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Finale Has Record Ratings
Monday night's season two finale of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey pulled in 3.4 million total viewers and 2.3 million adults 18-49, marking both the season's most-watched episode and the network's highest-rated Monday telecast to date.
The episode, featuring a confrontation between housewives Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub, saw viewership among adults 18-49 increase 12.5% and total viewers jump 18% from the season one finale.
The show's site at BravoTV.com also enjoyed robust week-over-week gains on Monday, seeing a 149% increase in page views, a 630% jump in video streams and a 100% increase in unique visits compared to last Monday's new episode.
Real Housewives of New Jersey will air a two-part reunion special on Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the second part airing on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
