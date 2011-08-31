‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to Return as Scheduled

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere as planned on Monday, Sept. 5, Bravo confirmed Wednesday, after the suicide of a cast member's husband a few weeks ago had put the debut date in question.

The season's episodes, which were filmed months ago, are being re-edited and a brief interview with several of the cast members was taped this week to introduce the premiere.

Bravo also said it has partnered with the Entertainment Industries Council, Inc. to air PSAs on suicide prevention during the series. They will also include additional resources, including the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline, on Bravotv.com.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the Armstrong family during this difficult time," said Bravo Media President Frances Berwick in a statement.