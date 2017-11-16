‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Back on Bravo Dec. 19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season eight on Bravo Dec. 19. Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa Vanderpump are joined by new housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and friend Camille Grammer for “lavish adventures, uncontrollable laughter and confrontations aplenty,” according to Bravo. Mellencamp Arroyave is the daughter of John Mellencamp. Grammer was married to Kelsey Grammer.



The Housewives juggle their lives at home and at work. Richards is wrapping up production on her series American Woman and expanding her retail business, and deciding whether to renovate or move out of the home where she raised her daughters. Kemsley relaunches her swimwear line while Rinna plays the part of “momager” to her two model daughters. Vanderpump, meanwhile, focuses on rescue dogs.



Season seven of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the most watched season of the series, according to Bravo, with 3.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen L7 data.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Christopher Cullen, Bill Fritz, Kit Gordon and Andy Cohen the series’ executive producers.