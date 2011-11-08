'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Returns to Series Highs
Bravo's The Real
Housewives of Atlanta returned to series high ratings in its fourth season premiere
on Sunday, Nov. 6, delivering 2.9 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.
The episode improved 20% in viewership and 10% in the key
adults 18-49 demo, to 1.9 million, over its season three premiere.
Atlanta's 2.9
million total viewers also made it the most-watched season premiere in Real Housewives franchise history,
according to Bravo.
