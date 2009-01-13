'Real Chance of Love' Finale Draws 4.2 Million

VH1 drew 4.2 million viewers to the season finale of Real Chance of Love, making it the most-watched non-sports program of the night. The 90-minute finale, in which 17 women vie to win the hearts of reality TV stars Real and Chance, scored a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic.

VH1 is hoping the ratings continue for the Real Chance of Love Reunion Special on Jan. 26, when the brothers will come face-to-face with the women they rejected during the show.

In addition the hour-long encore telecast of the new VH1 series Tool Academy, in which bad boys are sent to relationship boot camp by their girlfriends, scored a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic and drew 1.8 million total viewers.