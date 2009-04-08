RDF USA Eyes Reality Show About Transgendered Mayor

The nation's first openly transgendered mayor could be heading for reality TV. Silverton, Ore. Mayor Stu Rasmussen is the subject of a possible pilot that production company RDF USA is shooting about his challenges as a transgendered person and the complexities of small-town government.

RDF USA confirmed that the company shot footage in Silverton and will review the footage with its development team.

In addition to being the town's mayor, Rasmussen, 60, is a software engineer and co-owner of the Palace Theatre in Silverton.

"I think it will be an interesting project if it comes together, but I think we have to be on top of this to make sure that it shows Silverton in the best possible light," Rasmussen told the Statesman Journal (Salem, Ore.).

RDF USA currently produces Secret Millionaire and Don't Forget the Lyrics on Fox, ABC's Wife Swap, and upcoming shows Hitched or Ditched on the CW and Addicted to Beauty on Oxygen.