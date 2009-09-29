RDF Ups Wolfe, Expanding Format Acquisitions Push

Exec to be main U.S. contact for RDF Rights distribution arm

Guthrie

RDF Media Group is expanding its third-party acquisitions strategy with the extension of senior VP Karrie Wolfe's duties at the production and distribution house.

Wolfe will serve as the main U.S. contact for RDF's distribution arm, RDF Rights (RDFR), where she'll be charged with acquiring American formats from third-party producers for worldwide sale. She will also be responsible for selling U.S. paper formats to international broadcasters.

RDFR recently picked up the rights to The Real World (Bunim-Murray/MTV), I Married a Stranger (A. Smith and Co./Fox), So You Think You Can Dance (19 Entertainment Ltd./Fox), and Tough Love (High Noon Entertainment/VH1), which will be shopped next month at MIPCOM.

"Karrie's experience and knowledge of the U.S. production world will make a fantastic addition to RDFR's acquisitions drive. Having a permanent presence in L.A. will make all the difference to producers and agents alike," Jane Millichip, COO of RDFR, said in a statement.

Wolfe is based in RDF's Los Angeles office. RDF distributes more than 5500 hours of programming and represents programming on behalf of broadcasters including truTV, MTV, Lifetime, Spike TV, Fox USA, Five, Channel 4, ITV and the BBC as well as over 80 independent producers.

"U.S. producers are becoming increasingly savvy to the international market and looking for ways to maximize their content worldwide," said Wolfe in a statement. "I'll be linking these producers to our number one rated distribution team and ensuring their television properties receive maximum exposure in the foreign market."