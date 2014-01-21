RCN Rolls Out Ovation in New York City

Ovation has added to its 2014 distribution momentum, gaining positions with RCN’s New York City system.

The arts network is now available in standard definition on channel 138, while Ovation HD can be found on RCN’s channel 591.

RCN’s New York City subscribers will now be able to watch the second season of Ovation signature seriesThe Art Of, as well as The Fashion Fund, featuring Anna Wintour and Diane von Furstenberg, which premieres on Jan. 22.

RCN's Big Apple rollout follows the addition of Ovation HD on AT&T U-verse’s channel 1385 in U300 and above TV packages, plus the HD Tech Fee. The network also recently received HD launches on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks systems.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.