RCA Rolls Out Roku TV Models

RCA has rolled out a new line of smart TVs that are powered by Roku’s operating system starting at $249.99

RCA, which announced its Roku agreement in April and is a brand owned by Technicolor, said there are three models in the new line led off by a 50-inch HD ($499 MSRP), as well as a 43-inch model ($379.99) and 32-inch ($249.99). They go on sale today at Walmart.com and Amazon.com, as well as in stores such as BJ’s, Brand Smart, and at ABC Appliances, Bi Mart, Cowboy Maloney, Evine and Shopko.

The new line will support Roku’s lineup of 5,000 OTT “channels” that collectively offer about 500,000 movies and TV shows, they said. The models also include a TV tuner input for over-the-air TV channels, a way for users to create a Favorites Channel list, and a memory buffer that allows viewers to pause live broadcast TV.



