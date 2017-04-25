NAB 2017: Roku, RCA Strike Smart TV Deal

Full Coverage of NAB 2017



Roku is broadening its push into the smart TV market after inking a licensing deal with RCA.

The deal, in conjunction with Display-Vu Group, an affiliate of Curtis International, will see RCA start to offer Roku-powered HDTV models sometime this summer in the U.S. and Canada.

Outfitted with Roku’s operating system, those TVs will provide access to Roku’s array of more than 5,000 streaming “channels” and a library of about 450,000 movies and TV shows, they said. RCA TVs are manufactured and distributed in the U.S. and Canada by Display-Vu Corp.

The deal also marks a shift of allegiance for RCA, which has also been working with Android TV.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

