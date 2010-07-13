Raycom Teams with ITV Studios on First-Run Lifestyle Program

Raycom Media and ITV Studios are teaming for a weekly, first-run lifestyle series to roll out on Raycom stations this fall.

America Today (working title) will include local and national content focusing on health and finance issues. The weekly program "will speak to a new generation of viewers who want programming that helps them lead better lives," said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media.

The initial production deal calls for 52 hour long installments to air weekly on Raycom's 47 stations beginning in October. The intention is to roll out the program nationally once it is up and running.

Raycom owns and operates 47 stations in 36 markets - including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis and West Palm Beach - covering 12.6% of U.S. television households. ITV Studios, the U.S. based production entity of ITV Studios in the U.K., produces multiple U.S. programs including Nanny 911, Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Steven Segal Lawman, First 48 and the upcoming NBC series, Prime Suspect.