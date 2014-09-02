Raycom Stations Dark to DirecTV Customers

Summer may be unofficially over but the retrans blackout season is beginning to heat up, with about 53 stations owned by Montgomery, Ala. -based broadcaster Raycom Media going dark to DirecTV customers on Sept. 1.

As is typical in these types of negotiations, the rift appears to be over price.

“Raycom Media is denying DirecTV customers and some of its own most loyal viewers access to its local broadcast stations unless they pay more than double just to receive the same broadcast shows that remain available over the air for free.,” DirecTV said in a statement. “We will always work to protect our customers and prevent them from enduring any unnecessary interruptions, no matter how brief. We appreciate their patience since it has a direct impact on their bill.”

