Raycom Renews Agreement With Nielsen for Local Ratings

Raycom said it renewed its agreement to get local television ratings for stations in 10 markets.

The stations are in most of the markets where Nielsen provides local people meter, set and code reader services.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The stations covered by the agreement are WBTV, Charlotte; WBRC, Birmingham; WXIX, Cincinnati; WMC, Memphis; WVUE, New Orleans; WWBT/WUPV, Richmond; WFLX, West Palm Beach; WSCS, Charleston, S.C.; WFVS/WQWQ, Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg; KOLD, Tucson and WWSB, Tampa-St. Pete-Sarasota.

The agreement also gives Raycom syndicated local TV measurement, plus viewing, consumer behavior and insight tools, such as Arianna, NLTV, Ad Intel and Scarborough-Local.