Raycom Promotes Three to News Director

Raycom has named three new "news content directors." Bari Soash, Raycom’s WTOL Toledo assistant news director, has been promoted to the top news spot at WALB in Albany, Georgia. Josh White, assistant news director at Raycom’s WFIE Evansville, has been named news content director at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Ashley Talley, WCTI New Bern (N.C.) assistant news director, has been named news content director of WMBF Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Talley’s career included stops at WSOC Charlotte and WWAY Wilmington. “Ashley’s knowledge of the Carolinas, her experience in news management and her vision to lead the WMBF News team is the perfect fit,” said WMBF VP/general manager Sarah Miles. “She has an understanding of the stories, issues and concerns that impact our community and knows how to deliver that information to viewers.”

Prior to WTOL, Soash was news producer and assignment desk manager at Raycom’s WBTV Charlotte.

“I am very excited to have Bari coming on board,” said WALB VP/general manager Jim Wilcox. “She is a proven leader inside of Raycom Media and we look forward to the energy and expertise she will bring to the great team we have here at WALB.”

White was born and raised in Blytheville, Ark., and was assistant news director at KAIT from 2008 to 2013. “Josh is Region 8,” said Chris Conroy, KAIT VP and general manager. “His leadership as assistant news director here previously and recently at WFIE, in addition to his vast experience and journalistic instinct make him a perfect fit to come home to Region 8 and lead our news operation.”