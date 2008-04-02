Raycom Media Completes Lincoln Financial Stations Acquisition

Raycom Media completed its acquisition of three Lincoln Financial Group stations: WWBT Richmond, Va.; WBTV Charlotte, N.C.; and WCSC Charleston, S.C.

The stations and Lincoln Financial Sports went for $583 million. The Federal Communications Commission approved the sale last week.

“These are excellent television stations that fit our strategy of growing our presence in thriving Southern cities, state capitals and university towns,” Raycom CEO Paul McTear said. “We are excited about the opportunity to build strong connections with these communities.”

Raycom also announced the promotion of Nick Simonette to vice president and general manager of WBTV. Simonette, who has been GM of Raycom’s WAFB Baton Rouge, La., replaces Mary MacMillan.

“With Nick’s leadership of WAFB for the past seven years, combined with his 30 years of news-broadcasting experience, we’re looking forward to building on WBTV’s tradition of excellent regional and local news coverage,” McTear said.

Raycom owns 46 stations in 18 states.