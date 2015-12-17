Raycom Media Appoints Kelvin Mize as VP, GM of KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma

Raycom Media has tapped Kelvin Mize as VP and general manager of KSWO, its ABC affiliate in Lawton, Okla.

Mize, who for the last four years had been the general manager and general sales manager at WTNZ, Raycom’s Fox affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn., previously served as sales manager at WMC Memphis and in other sales management capacities at KVVU Las Vegas and WFLI Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Mize was a perfect choice to take on new challenges in Lawton and help us grow market share there,” said Brad Streit, Raycom Media Group VP. “Mize has not only been a part of Raycom Media’s Management Leadership Training but has worked to grow leaders among his own staff at WTNZ, we look forward to him continuing that tradition at KSWO.”

“At Raycom Media we believe in developing leaders while providing the opportunities to help them grow,” added Paul McTear, Raycom Media president and CEO. “Kelvin is a terrific example of this commitment to our employees.”