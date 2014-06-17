Raycom Agrees to Carry Escape and Grit Networks

Raycom Media has agreed to carry two new digital broadcast networks: the women’s oriented Escape and men’s focused Grit.

The networks are being launched in August by Katz Broadcasting, run by Jonathan Katz, who is also COO of Bounce TV.

With the Raycom stations, plus the previously announced distribution deal with the Univision stations, Katz Broadcasting says the two networks will be available in about 45% of U.S. households.

“We believe in what Katz Broadcasting is doing in creating demo-specific networks for the broadcast digital landscape. Bounce TV has been a tremendous success in our local markets and has allowed us to better serve our communities. We anticipate that Escape and Grit will do the same,” Raycom president and CEO Paul McTear (pictured) said in a statement

Raycom stations that will carry at least one of the new networks are the Cleveland/Akron, Ohio; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati, Ohio; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Memphis, Tenn.; Louisville, Ky.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Tucson, Ariz.; Columbia, S.C.; and Huntsville, Ala. markets.

“There is a new broadcast television landscape emerging and it resembles the origins of basic cable years ago. Distributing demo-specific networks Escape and Grit alongside the successful Bounce TV can help station groups and owners grow and prosper in this new world as consumers combine over-the-air television with over-the-top services,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for the channels. “Raycom understands this very well and was the first station group to sign on to carry Bounce TV. We are thrilled to partner with them again on Grit and Escape.”