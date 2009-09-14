Ray Romano Signs On To Golf Channel Show

Actor and comedian Ray Romano, who created and starred in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS and will star in the upcoming Men Of a Certain Age on TNT, will appear on season two of The Golf Channel’s The Haney Project.

The unscripted series follows golfer Hank Haney trying to improve the Romano’s swing. Season one of The Haney Project featured NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and was the highest-rated launch in network history.

“We are very excited for Ray Romano to be joining the Golf Channel family,” said Tom Stathakes, Golf Channel senior vice president of programming, production and operations. “The first season of The Haney Project was a giant success for us. With Ray’s sense of humor and dedication to improving his golf game, we are confident season two will be bigger than ever.”

The Haney Project will return to Golf Channel with Ray Romano in Spring 2010.