Ray Lewis Joins 'Inside the NFL'

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has joined Showtime's weeklyInside the NFLseries for its 10th season on the cable network and its 40th overall.

Lewis joins analysts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason on the James Brown-hosted show. The new season debuts Sept. 5 at 9 p.m.

The series, which launched on HBO in 1977 and spent its first 30 seasons on the network, is now produced by Showtime, CBS and NFL Films.

"We are excited to welcome future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis to our team," said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager of Showtime Sports. "Ray is experienced, knowledgeable and opinionated, and he will be a great fit on the set with JB, Phil and Boomer.”