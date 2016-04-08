‘Ray Donovan’ Returns on Showtime June 26

Season four of the Showtime drama Ray Donovan debuts Sunday, June 26. Liev Schreiber plays the title character, a professional fixer of grave problems in Los Angeles.

That same night, Showtime will premiere the one-hour comedy Roadies, from creator Cameron Crowe, at 10 p.m.

Ray Donovan is currently in production on 12 episodes in Los Angeles. Guest stars for the new season include Lisa Bonet, Embeth Davidtz and Ted Levine.

The series is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and created by Ann Biderman.

Roadies features Luke Wilson and Carla Gugino and offers “an insider’s look at the reckless, romantic, funny and often poignant lives of a committed group of ‘roadies’ who live for music and the de facto family they’ve formed along the way,” according to Showtime.

Showtime will air 10 episodes. David Nevins, president and CEO, talked up Roadies at the TCA press tour in Pasadena earlier this year, calling the series “fun, funny, and, dare I say, upbeat and life‑affirming,” while so much of buzzy television features darker themes.