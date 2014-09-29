‘Ray Donovan’ Finale Up, ‘Masters of Sex’ Down

The season two finale of Ray Donovan drew 2 million total viewers for the 9 p.m. initial play of its season two finale Sunday, according to numbers released by Showtime, up 40% from last year’s seasonone finale. The episode was the series’ most watched in its initial airing, topping the 1.8 million for the Sept. 14 episode.

Masters of Sex’s season two finale drew 889,000 viewers at 10 p.m., down 26% from its season one finale in December, which followed Homeland and retained 50% of its lead-in. Sunday’s episode retained only 44% of its lead-in from Ray Donovan.

Including subsequent airings, Ray Donovan drew a total of 2.5 million viewers and Masters of Sex drew 1.1 million.