‘Ray Donovan’ Back on Showtime Aug. 6

Season five of Showtime drama Ray Donovan debuts Sunday, Aug. 6, while comedy Episodes returns for its fifth, and final, season Sunday, Aug. 20.

Showtime also said limited event series Twin Peaks, which starts May 21, will move to 8 p.m. ET/PT starting Sunday, Aug. 6, leading in to Ray Donovan.

The new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Meanwhile, Mickey (Jon Voight) is overjoyed to at last be welcomed into Ray's home and swears to finally mend his criminal ways. Joining the series is Susan Sarandon as legendary media mogul Samantha Winslow.

Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

At the start of the final season of Episodes, starring Matt LeBlanc, the game show is now a runaway hit. But that means Matt is now thought of as a gameshow host, his years as an actor completely forgotten.

Episodes is created and executive produced by David Crane (Friends) and Jeffrey Klarik (Mad About You). Klarik directed the entire final season. The series is also executive produced by Jimmy Mulville through his Hat Trick production company.

David Lynch’s Twin Peaks will debut with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following the premiere, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts on Showtime streaming and On Demand platforms. The series’ finale will air on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by creators David Lynch and Mark Frost and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.