Ravens-Broncos to Kick Off 2013 NFL Season

The Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens will kick off the

2013 NFL season on Sept. 5, when they travel to Denver

to take on the Broncos, the league announced Thursday night. The game will once

again be aired by NBC.

It's customary for the reigning champion to kick off the

season at home, complete with a pregame concert and banner unveiling. However,

due to a scheduling conflict with MLB's Baltimore Orioles, who share a parking

lot, the Ravens were forced to begin the season on the road. They will play at

home the next week against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 15 on CBS.

The season premiere of NBC's Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 will feature the New York Giants

at Dallas Cowboys, while ESPN's Monday

Night Football doubleheader the next night will see the Philadelphia Eagles

at Washington Redskins followed by the Houston Texans vs the San Diego

Chargers.

NFL Network begins its Thursday

Night Football slate Sept. 12 with the New York Jets against the New

England Patriots.

The annual Thanksgiving triple-header will feature the

Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers on Fox; the Dallas Cowboys facing

off against the Oakland Raiders on CBS; and Pittsburgh Steelers at the Ravens in

NBC's primetime slot.

A full schedule for the 2013 season can be found here.