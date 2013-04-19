Ravens-Broncos to Kick Off 2013 NFL Season
The Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens will kick off the
2013 NFL season on Sept. 5, when they travel to Denver
to take on the Broncos, the league announced Thursday night. The game will once
again be aired by NBC.
It's customary for the reigning champion to kick off the
season at home, complete with a pregame concert and banner unveiling. However,
due to a scheduling conflict with MLB's Baltimore Orioles, who share a parking
lot, the Ravens were forced to begin the season on the road. They will play at
home the next week against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 15 on CBS.
The season premiere of NBC's Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 will feature the New York Giants
at Dallas Cowboys, while ESPN's Monday
Night Football doubleheader the next night will see the Philadelphia Eagles
at Washington Redskins followed by the Houston Texans vs the San Diego
Chargers.
NFL Network begins its Thursday
Night Football slate Sept. 12 with the New York Jets against the New
England Patriots.
The annual Thanksgiving triple-header will feature the
Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers on Fox; the Dallas Cowboys facing
off against the Oakland Raiders on CBS; and Pittsburgh Steelers at the Ravens in
NBC's primetime slot.
A full schedule for the 2013 season can be found here.
