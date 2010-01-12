Ratings: Sawyer Logs Strong Tune-In For First Un-Interrupted Week

ABC's World News with Diane Sawyer logged strong tune-in for the week ending Jan. 8, the first week un-interrupted by the holidays since Sawyer took over as anchor.

The broadcast averaged 9.4 million viewers with 2.6 million among news' target demographic of 25-54 year olds, according to Nielsen.

(Numbers are based on a four-day average as World News was pre-empted Jan. 7 in West Coast markets due to the BCS Championship game).

This marks the broadcast's best total viewer performance in 23 months and best demo performance in 11 months.

However, NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams still won the week, averaging 10.7 million total viewers with 3.3 in the demo. It was Nightly's best tune-in in four years.



The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric pulled in 7.1 million viewers with 2.2 million in the demo.

(Numbers for NBC and CBS are based on a five-day average).