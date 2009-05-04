Ratings: Jonas Brothers Series Debut Earns 4 Million Viewers

The debut of Jonas, the Disney Channel original series featuring tween idols the Jonas Brothers, delivered a 5.7 rating among kids age 2-11 and drew 2 million viewers in the demo. Part two of Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents proved a strong opponent, earning a 6.1 rating and 2.1 million viewers in the 8-8:30 half hour among K2-11.



Overall, Jonas attracted 4 million viewers, more than the 3.6 million the first half hour of Fairly OddParents (which aired from 8-9 p.m.) Jonas had slightly more viewers than OddParents among K6-11 and tweens 9-14. It also drew significantly more female viewers.



While the Jonas Brothers’ series debut posted big gains compared to year-ago time period averages (4.0 million total viewers to 1.7 million), the show did pull lower ratings than recent hit debuts such as Cory in the House (which earned a 12.5 among K2-11) in 2007 and Hannah Montana (9.0 in K2-11) in 2006.

