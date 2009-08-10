Trending

Ratings: 'iCarly' Special Sets Show Record Saturday Night

Nickelodeon’s popular iCarly was basic cable’s number one kids show Saturday with 7.9 million viewers tuning in to special, “iFight Shelby Marx.” That viewer total set a new series record.

The show registered large increases in delivery over the same date last year (+435%) and over its closest time-period competitors (+146%). The show attracted 4.3 million kids age 2-11 and 3.5 million in the 6-11 demo. Among tweens, 9-14, the show posted a giant increase (+788%) over last year’s time period, with 3.1 million tuning in.